George Sima

February 16, 1942 - November 16, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Boise — George Sima, age 78, died on November 16, 2020 at Saint Alphonsus with Non-Covid health issues.

Mr. Sima is survived by his loving partner, Patti, her daughter Stephanie, 3 children: Bill, Bob, and Laura. He also left behind 9 grandchildren.

George served in the Marine Corps from 1959-1962. Born in West Mifflin, Penn, George moved to the San Fernando Valley, Ca. as a child with his parents, George and Irene. He was a successful auto parts store manager, auto paint business owner, realtor and salesman. In 2007, George and Patti moved to Boise to be near family. Services TBD due to Covid.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store