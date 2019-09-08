|
George Vincent Cinti
1930-2019
George Vincent Cinti passed away at the age of 88 on the morning of Friday, July 26, 2019 in Boise, ID.
George was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 8, 1930 and moved with his parents to Los Angeles, CA during World War II. His parents were Italian immigrants.
George met his wife, Arloine Knight in California and married her on March 24, 1951. He then served for two years in the Air Force-Air Guard in Greenville, South Carolina during the Korean War before moving back to Los Angeles. George and Arloine had two children, a son and daughter.
After his military service, George began working as an engineer, a vocation that he learned on-the-job and through self-taught means. His career led him to work with various companies in various locations around the United States including Rohnert Park, CA, where he helped start the business Empire Magnetics. His expertise was in designing servo-motors, built to work in unusual and often extreme environments, and his services were in high demand. He helped develop motors that were used in the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo space programs, as well as the International Space Station. His motors have also been used for military projects, in oil wells, in deep space, in high radiation, and underwater. Whenever someone would contact Empire Magnetics with an "impossible" problem to solve, George was the guy to figure it out.
George will be remembered by his friends and family for his technical curiosity, intelligence, kindness, and sacrificial love for his family. While George appreciated the scientific world, he loved his family and friends fiercely and was a dedicated member of his church.
After his wife passed away, George moved to Boise, ID. George lived the remainder of his life in Boise. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Philomena, his sisters, Rita and Ann, and his wife, Arloine. George is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Donna Cinti, daughter and son-in-law, Shirley Cinti and Bob Bible, granddaughter and her husband, Tabitha and Russell Mott, grandson and his wife, Stephen and Samantha Cinti, great granddaughters, Emma and Leah Mott, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Norman and Vicky Knight, long-time friends Rick Halstead, Al and Pamela Arvish, as well as nieces and nephews.
His family celebrated his life in a private gathering. His family asks for donations to be made in his honor to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation in Huntsville, Alabama. https://gospaceeducation.org/memorial-scholarship/george-cinti-memorial-scholarship
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019