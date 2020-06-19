George W Merkle SR1924~2020George Walter Merkle, Sr. of Boise, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Those who knew him would have said he was 95 years young.George was born to Amanda Helen (Langdon) Merkle and Charles William Merkle on December 22, 1924 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm in nearby Filer, Idaho with his brothers Ed and John and sisters Jean, Bette, and Kay. He went to school and worked for the family and other nearby farms until leaving to join the Navy in December of 1941.He had a very successful career in the Navy, serving from December of 1941 until retiring in September of 1964 with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. His decorations included American Theater, Asiatic Pacific, European with one-star, Good Conduct medal with one-star, World War II Victory, China Service (Extended) Navy Occupation, and the National Defense Service Medal. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment during his time in the Navy was meeting and marrying Frances Elizabeth Clark.They met while both were stationed in Washington D.C. Frances served in WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) until it was disbanded after WWII and then joined the regular Navy. They were married September 22, 1951 in Manchester, New Hampshire. While living in New York, California, Massachusetts, Virginia, George and Frances welcomed five children: George, Richard (Rick), Ann, Barbara, and James (Jim). When George retired in 1964, the family moved to Minnesota for three years before finally settling in the Twin Falls area of Idaho.After many years of doing farm and custom tractor work, George shifted gears again in the early 80s. Always lovers of adventure, Frances and George retired full time to a motor home, in which they traveled to every continental state in the US and three territories in Canada between 1981 and 1992. They settled in the Boise area in 1991 but continued to enjoy sunny winters in Arizona for several more years.George enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching football, the Chargers in particular. Some of his favorite times in the past few years were spent playing Friday night pinnacle with dear friends Ann and Mike Hampton. George was a devout and active member of his church community, attending St. Edward's in Twin Falls, Holy Apostles' in Eagle, and St. Mark's in Boise. He also enjoyed his time playing bingo at Grace Assisted Living in Boise.George was preceded in death by his wife Frances, son Rick Merkle, and grandson John-Patrick Haran. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ed and John and sisters Jean and Bette, and is survived by his sister Kay Miller of Arlington, Texas. He leaves behind son George (Gayla) Merkle of Kimberly, ID, daughters Ann (John) Haran of Burley, ID and Barb (Joe) D'Angelo of Kent, WA, and son Jim (Anna) Merkle of Eagle, ID. Grandchildren include Anthony (Karlee), Jesse (Chandra), and Andrew Merkle; Aaron (Sarah) Haran, Aimee (Travis) Pazaski, Joel (Austin) Haran; Jeffrey, Catherine, Mary and Ellen D'Angelo; and Tom, Jane and Jillian Merkle; Great-Grandchildren Elric Merkle, Caden and Emma Pazaski; Claire and Kate Haran; and many other nieces and nephews.