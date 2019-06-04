Home

Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
2612 West State Street
Boise, ID
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 North Horseshoe Bend Road
Boise, ID
View Map
George William Keyes


George William Keyes


1928 - 2019
George William Keyes Obituary
George William Keyes
1928 ~ 2019
On Thursday April 11, 2019 loving father and friend George William Keyes passed away at the age of 90.
Born to John and Ethel Keyes on July 1, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, he is survived by his brother John and preceded in death by his brother William and sisters Frances Stockman and Marie Love. He is an alumnus of Bishop Loughlin High School in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Portland University, Long Island University and Georgetown University with degrees in medicine and served as a medic in the Navy while stationed in Japan during the Korean War.
He went on to England to work with noted orthopedic specialist Dr. John Charney and later became chief orthopedic surgeon at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ as well as establishing his own practice Eastern Orthopedic Associates to become a pioneer of hip replacement surgery.
He retired from practice in 1994 and settled in Eagle, Idaho. He had many interests in activities among them sailing, scuba diving, painting, photography, skiing and gardening, but most of all he loved golfing at the Knickerbocker Country Club in New Jersey or Spur Wing Club in Idaho.
He was ever inquisitive, articulate, analytical and knowledgeable on an array of diverse subjects, patriotic, generous with his time, talents and resources. He was fiercely opinionated and intelligent and had great sense of dry humor.
He is survived by his 6 children Geoffrey,Thomas, James, Michelle Waters , Eileen Deitsch, and Joanie Burton.
Mass service will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church 2612 West State Street, Boise Idaho June 7th 11:30 am followed by the interment at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery 10100 North Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 2pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 4, 2019
