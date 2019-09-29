|
|
Georgia Smith
1925-2019
Georgia Smith, 94, of Boise, Idaho passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise.
She was born February 22, 1925, in Marble Creek, Oklahoma to Adel and Mary Pride and was the youngest of 4 children.
On March 28, 1942, Georgia and Edward A. Smith were married and they enjoyed being together for 76 years until his death.
She leaves behind her daughter, Donna (Dale) Guyer; son, Kenneth (Pamela) Smith; 5 grandchildren, Diane (Brian) Fowler, Scott Smith, Shelly Smith, Jill (Jim) Harper, Rick (Marie) Guyer; 10 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Georgia's' life was devoted to her home and family. She loved fixing large family meals, making sure everyone was well fed and comfortable.
Never thinking of herself, but always others.
She will be dearly missed.
A private family service has been held.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at St. Luke's for the excellent care and compassion for our mother.
Please visit Georgia's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019