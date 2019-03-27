Gerald A. "Jerry" Kencke

1936 - 2019

Gerald (Jerry) Arthur Kencke of Mountain Home, age 82, passed away from cancer on March 22, 2019 in his home amongst family.

An Open House Reception celebrating Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Mountain Home Elks Lodge, 325 S. 3rd West Street from 3 pm – 7pm.

There are tales to tell, and we, his family, would like to hear them all. Come honor Jerry's storied life!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "Elmore Ambulance Service", 2259 E. 8th North, Mountain Home, ID 83647. The family would like to support this critical service that made a difference for Jerry in his time of need.

Born in Great Falls, MT, but raised in Idaho, Jerry grew up hunting and fishing in the Pine-Featherville area, becoming an avid outdoorsman. He graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1954, and studied botany at Boise State Junior College. His love of plants would manifest itself in his beautiful gardens and landscaping, eventually finding its' way into his award-winning photography pieces.

Jerry became a master electrician to support his family and was active as a volunteer fireman in Mountain Home.

Self-taught in photography, Jerry roamed the Northwest and beyond, making images for over 50 years and earning critical acclaim for his style, subject matter and composition, including the highlight of his career: in 2013 he was named a "Western Masters Artist", becoming the only photographer ever accepted in the organization's 40-year history & partnership with the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, MT, Jerry's birthplace.

He loved the west and the people in it. He was and remains a western man - complicated and irascible, funny and loyal, contemplative and outgoing, happy to be a friend and proud to have the friends he had.

Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Lauren Kencke, parents Chet and Vivian, and his first wife Naomi Whitney Cameron. He is survived by his sisters Shirley Freer and Patti Jo McGrath, both of Mountain Home; his children Klea (Kevin) Jones of Denver, Dan (Karen) Kencke of Seattle, and daughter-in-law Anita Kencke of Boise, his wife Cindy Terriberry and her children TJ (Paul) of Virginia and Ann of California. He had 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Cremation is under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.