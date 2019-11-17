|
Gerald Dean Gilbertson
June 19, 1934 – November 6, 2019
Gerald was born in Yankton South Dakota. The second of eight children born to Roy and Eileen Gilbertson.
He grew up on a farm south of Wilder Idaho and graduated from Wilder High in 1952. His father Roy was his hero; he taught Gerald and his many brothers the art of hard work and farming. While in school Gerald played the clarinet, boxed during his freshman and sophomore years and met Ginger Turbyfill. He and Ginger were married in 1953 and later divorced in 1969. They had three sons, Richard, David and Kevin. He worked on farms for four years until they purchased their own, he said those were some of the happiest times of his life. He loved playing with his boys and coaching them in Little League baseball. His family was everything to him. He was proud to be nominated for "Successful Young Farmer" in the county. He started selling farm equipment in Homedale and then in Nampa. In 1986 he managed a farm equipment dealership and then retired in 1996. Gerald met and married Liz MacMillan in 1993 and they were married for 16 years. They loved to travel, dance and play golf until he could no longer hit with the big boys. He was not one for loosing. In his later years, his passion was watching NASCAR, sports, doing crossword puzzles and visiting with friends and family. The family would like to thank the wonderful people at MSTI of St Luke's and Garnet Place Senior Living for taking such good care of him. His parents Roy and Eileen, brothers James, Larry and Roger, precede him in death. He is survived by his three sons; Richard of Vancouver and his children, Brandy (Michael) their two children and Windy (Brandon); David of Wilder; Kevin (Annette) of Boise and their sons Jacob (Alexandra) son Cameron, Chase (Audrey). Also by his brothers and sisters, Eunice, Leland, Renea and Lyndell and numerous nieces and nephews. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. We will be celebrating Gerald's life with a family gathering after the holidays.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019