Gerald V "Gerry" Guentz
1927-2020
Gerald "Gerry" Guentz, 93, of Nampa, Idaho passed away June 27, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Gerry lived every day as an inspiration to all those who knew him. He was loved by his family and his numerous friends and respected throughout the Treasure Valley area as a farmer, businessman and generous contributor to the community.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Lorene; daughters Kristin Sample and Janet (Gary) Benoit; sister Norma Lee Mitchell; Grandchildren Suzanne Steenkolk (Mark), Rosie Cabiles (Derrick), Russell Sample (Holly), Travis Fleming, Trent Fleming and Andy Benoit.
On Friday, July 10th at 10:00 a.m. a special and unique Celebration of Life Service can be viewed from the comfort and safety of your own car. For full obituary and details about Gerry's service please go to gerryguentz.com
or nampafuneralhome.com/obituary/Gerald-Guentz