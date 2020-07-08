We came to know Jerry and Lorene at our mountain cabin in Cascade over twenty years ago. He was one of the kindest, thoughtful and most generous person we have ever known. Jerry and I shared many hours sitting in God's beautiful environment talking about the old farming days, the early history of Lucky Peak and the irrigation systems. We will miss his practical expertise, insight and great sense of humor. Our love and condolences are with his beautiful wife Lorene and his loving family. God bless you Jerry .. you will be missed!

Len and Patt Kopp

Friend