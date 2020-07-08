1/1
Gerald "Gerry" Guentz
Gerald V "Gerry" Guentz
1927-2020
Gerald "Gerry" Guentz, 93, of Nampa, Idaho passed away June 27, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Gerry lived every day as an inspiration to all those who knew him. He was loved by his family and his numerous friends and respected throughout the Treasure Valley area as a farmer, businessman and generous contributor to the community.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Lorene; daughters Kristin Sample and Janet (Gary) Benoit; sister Norma Lee Mitchell; Grandchildren Suzanne Steenkolk (Mark), Rosie Cabiles (Derrick), Russell Sample (Holly), Travis Fleming, Trent Fleming and Andy Benoit.
On Friday, July 10th at 10:00 a.m. a special and unique Celebration of Life Service can be viewed from the comfort and safety of your own car. For full obituary and details about Gerry's service please go to gerryguentz.com or nampafuneralhome.com/obituary/Gerald-Guentz

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
10:00 AM
Kristin Guentz Sample Century Farm (live broadcast)
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
We came to know Jerry and Lorene at our mountain cabin in Cascade over twenty years ago. He was one of the kindest, thoughtful and most generous person we have ever known. Jerry and I shared many hours sitting in God's beautiful environment talking about the old farming days, the early history of Lucky Peak and the irrigation systems. We will miss his practical expertise, insight and great sense of humor. Our love and condolences are with his beautiful wife Lorene and his loving family. God bless you Jerry .. you will be missed!
Len and Patt Kopp
Friend
