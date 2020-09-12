1/
Gerald R Jones
Jones, Gerald R., 68, of Meridian, passed away on Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020, at his home of natural causes. A visitation will be held Mon., Sept. 14, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Funeral services will be held Tues., Sept. 15, 11:00am, at the same location, with the service being live streamed at relyeafuneralchapel.com/
tributes/GRussell-Jones. To offer condolences and to read obituary, go to same web address. Interment to be held later at Victor Cemetery in Victor, Idaho.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
