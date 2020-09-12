Jones, Gerald R., 68, of Meridian, passed away on Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020, at his home of natural causes. A visitation will be held Mon., Sept. 14, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Funeral services will be held Tues., Sept. 15, 11:00am, at the same location, with the service being live streamed at relyeafuneralchapel.com/
tributes/GRussell-Jones. To offer condolences and to read obituary, go to same web address. Interment to be held later at Victor Cemetery in Victor, Idaho.