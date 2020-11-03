Gerald Vern Elliott

1950-2020

Gerald "Jerry" Vern Elliott, 69, of Boise, Idaho, passed away, October 26th, 2020.

Jerry was born December 4th, 1950 in Casper, Wyoming to Shirley Howard and Vern Elliott, he was the oldest of 7 siblings. He graduated from Natrona County High School and found his way to Boise State University on a Wresting and Football scholarship. While wrestling for the Broncos, he won a Big Sky Conference title in 1972. Jerry met Nancy Kuntz while attending Boise State and they married and raised 3 children in Boise. Following College Jerry started Elliott Construction, he built residential homes in the Boise area for close to 40 years before his retirement. He was an avid golfer with a low single digit handicap most of his life. He was a member of Crane Creek Country Club and some of his best memories were playing golf with great friends at the club. He was also a great fisherman and loved nothing more than spending an afternoon on the South Fork of the Boise River fly fishing with his family. Anyone that knew Jerry knows that he was a big affectionate teddy bear and loved nothing more than being with friends and family.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Shirley Howard; his children, Jeremy Elliott and his wife Erin, Brandi Downey and her husband Kevin, and Jaime Heffner and her husband Dave; his Grandchildren, Brenen, Dillon, Avery, Henry, Moseka, Jase, and Hazel.

Due to covid restrictions a memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.



