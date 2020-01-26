|
|
Gerald Wayne Inglis
1930 - 2018
Gerald Wayne (Jerry) Inglis was born on February 18, 1930 in Kellogg, Idaho to Neita Marie Brooks and Gerald Alexander Inglis, both from pioneering Idaho families. He passed from the arms of his loving wife into the arms of our loving God on December 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Raised in Boise, Jerry graduated from Boise High School in 1948, attended Boise Junior College (now BSU) and graduated from Northern Arizona University. He entered the Army during the Korean War as an Armored Officer and then transferred his commission to the Air Force National Guard. Jerry pursued a career as an entrepreneur and financier in Arizona and Southern California, finally landing in Texas to pursue a new interest in oil and gas.
It was in Austin that he met Anita Ashton, the woman who would become his best friend and partner for the rest of his life. He and Anita married in 1987. They traveled the country and the world together, but Austin was their home. They were long time members of the Austin Country Club and Tarrytown Methodist Church.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Inglis. He is survived by his wife Anita Ashton Inglis of Austin, his brother Jeffrey Lynn Inglis ( Jonnie ), and sister-in-law Mona Inglis of Boise. He is also survived by his four children from a previous marriage; Gerald Wayne Inglis, Jr. ( Nancy ) , William Lee Inglis ( Peggie ), Scott Douglas Inglis, Susan Marie Inglis and his stepson Edward Paul Selby. Additionally, he is survived by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private internment will be held January 31st at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise followed by a Celebration of Life. The family asks that memorials be made to the or the .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020