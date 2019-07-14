Geraldine "Gerry" A. Pickens

1929-2019

Geraldine Aline Pickens, 90, resident of Boise passed on July 8, 2019.

Geraldine Aline Heeren Pickens was born January 16, 1929 in Rockford, Iowa to Hillrich and Frieda (Willhaus) Heeren. She had three siblings and was the second oldest daughter in the family. She grew up and attended school in Rockford, graduating from Rockford High School in 1946.

She attended college for two years at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. Prior to her marriage she worked for the Social Security Administration which provided her the opportunity to travel throughout Europe and the Middle East. One highlight of her Middle East travels allowed her to spend Christmas in Bethlehem.

Geraldine was united in marriage to Leroy Pickens in 1961and their union was blessed with one child. In 1964 the family moved to Boise, Idaho after Leroy retired from the military with service in both the Army and Navy. Over the years, Geraldine cared for the family and home. Lee passed away in 1996.

Geraldine enjoyed bowling past her 90th birthday, raising African violets, sewing, reading and tending to her garden and flowers. She survived breast, uterine and colon cancer.

She is survived by her son Jeff (Janel) Pickens and sister Hilda (Jesse) Frampton.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, parents Hillrich and Frieda, sister Clara, and brother Hero.

Please consider donations in Geraldine's name to St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI Boise, Idaho).

No services will be held per her request. A private family interment will take place at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery (Boise, Idaho).

To leave the family condolences visit www.bowmanfuneral.com Published in Idaho Statesman on July 14, 2019