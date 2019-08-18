|
Gerri Faricy
1961 ~ 2019
Gerri Faricy passed away peacefully on July 27. Gerri and her husband Dan were married for 33 years. She was the loving mother of Emmett (Mallory) and Rob. She is survived by her father Grover, siblings Grover (Elisse), Tom (Mary Anne) and Ellen (Jim). Gerri has 26 nieces and nephews. Her mother Geraldine Niemeier, our beloved "Gran Ger", preceded her in death.
Gerri grew up in the Midwest and traveled the world but always considered Chicago to be her hometown. After graduating from Boston College in 1983, she continued her career with Brooks Brothers clothing store on Newbury Street in Boston.
Gerri and Dan met in Boston and were married the following year at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Wilmette, IL. As a family they enjoyed living in Boston, Toronto, and Tokyo before settling in Boise.
Gerri actively volunteered at numerous charities in the Treasure Valley. She was especially fond of the student art projects for the St. Joseph's Crab Feed, the Festival of Trees, the crew at St. John's Cathedral and FUNDSY.
Gerri enjoyed sending birthday cards to those on her "special" list. As well, friends with a health issue or challenge received a card of encouragement and support.
Discussions regarding the design of the Christmas card was a cherished family ritual that began each year shortly after Halloween. The family hopes to carry on that tradition.
Gerri was always willing to help or lend a hand to support those in need. Like her mother she was an avid reader, amassing a large collection of both fiction and non-fiction books. She especially enjoyed sending newly expecting parents their first set of children's books.
She and Granger are together again and keeping watch over us.
A Celebration of Gerri's Life will be held at the Visual Arts Collective (VAC) on Saturday August 31, 2019 with the doors opening at 10:00 am, and the program starting at 11:00 am. Please come to hear about Gerri and the amazing impact she had on so many people. This will truly be a celebration.
Please note the venue is designated as 21 or over.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Gerri's name to ().
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019