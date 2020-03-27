|
Geraldine "Geri" Joan Perkins
81 years old
Geraldine "Geri" Joan Perkins, 81, passed from this life to more life on March 21, 2020 in Boise, Idaho, as a result of complications with Parkinson's. She passed on a stunningly beautiful spring afternoon, filled with peace and her family nearby. Geri, or "Peace Gypsy" as she called herself, was a shining light for her large family. As a woman of faith, she loved caring for others. Born in 1938, Geri was a fourth generation Idahoan who was raised in the small mining town of Atlanta, Idaho. Professionally, she worked as a nurse in the Air Force, various hospitals, Blue Cross and Hewlett Packard. She was married to Ernie Lipple from 1962-1976, and they lived with their family of five children in Boise. Geri was later married to Len Perkins from 1978-1985 and enjoyed serving together in the Peace Corps in Belize. Geri will be remembered as outgoing, loyal, and kind. During her last good day on this earth, Geri was singing songs from her childhood days to family and nurses attending her. Her advice to the world was to "be grateful, be hopeful and see the good around us." She enjoyed being outdoors, travelling, and loved to visit with her family. All who knew her well affirm that she is happily enjoying her next adventure, singing joyful songs and encouraging others. In lieu of flowers and in her memory, please take a walk outside, see the beauty all around you and sing a happy song to someone you love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Arta Schraft, and is survived by her sister, Janny Sue (Glen) Nelson, children, Kimra Perkins (Randall Sackerson) of Evergreen, Colorado, Collier (Tonya) Lipple of Boise, Idaho, Kent (Shelly) Lipple of Boise, Idaho, Randi Johnson (Roc Treese) of Boise, Idaho and Aaron (Jerri) Lipple of Allen, Texas, seven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family will celebrate her life at a gathering in Atlanta, Idaho sometime this summer. "Peace Gypsy" is missed deeply and remembered with great love.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 27, 2020