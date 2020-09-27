Gerilynn Zurfluh
1962 - 2020
Gerilynn (Lynn) Zurfluh, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 57. Lynn was born on November 3, 1962 on Mountain Home Air Force Base to Jackie and Bonnie Green.
On April 1, 1983, she married the love of her life Robert Zurfluh. Lynn loved her family and friends and was always willing to help anyone in need. She had a quick wit and infectious smile that touched everyone. Lynn was the main link on the family chain. She will be forever missed.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father Jackie and her brother Mike. She is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Shawntel, son Ben, mother Bonnie, her sisters Julie, Druann, and Angela, her best friend Bridget, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A life celebration will take place at 12:00 Noon, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.
Cremation was under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. www.rostfuneral.com