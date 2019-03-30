Geroldine Elane Williams

1931 - 2019

After a long, fulfilling life of family, friendship and grace, Mrs. Geroldine Elane Williams (née Chindgren) was guided into the arms of Jesus by the angels on March 23rd in Boise, Idaho at the age of 87.

Geroldine "Geri" Williams is survived by her children Debra Gough, Robert and Michelle "Mike" Williams, Diana and Scott Nelson, Pamela and Randy Phillips and Lisa Williams of Boise. Geri cherished her grandchildren: Brian Gough, Tyler Phillips, Matthew and Justyne Phillips, Nathaniel Phillips and Ashley Suggs, Lindsey and Josh Rubini, Travis and Hannah Nelson, Jack Williams and her grandkitty Clea Williams. She was also blessed with 4 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and her beloved nephew and niece, Jeffrey Marguet and Kirsten Casillas, and their families. She is preceded in death by her sister Carmen Chindgren Marguet.

Geri was born on July 23, 1931 in Boise at St. Luke's Hospital to Lane and Ruben Chindgren. She graduated from Oregon State College in 1952 with a degree in Bachelor in Science and Home Economics. She married John "Jack" Williams, her college sweetheart in 1953 (divorced in 1970). After moving to Payette County, ID, Geri began working as a "home agent" for the county, teaching the local women how to cook, sew, and other household skills. She also wrote a newsletter and hosted a radio show. Geri loved her family and friends, being a hostess, catering, using creativity and had a fierce love of the Lord, her Savior and lived life as a Prayer Warrior to the very end.

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Discovery Church at 1177 N. Roosevelt St. in Boise. Mr. Montie Ralstin will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Geri's life. Our family is thankful to the staff at Lighthouse Hospice and all those who impacted Mother's life with love and care. If so inclined, donations can be sent to the Memorial Fund at Discovery Church.