|
|
Gerry Stover
8-14-1941- 4-26-2019
Gerry was born to Violet Eveland Stover (McClung) and Wilbert Cecil Stover on August 17. 1941 in Beckley West Virginia. The Air Force took him to Mtn. Home and later to Boise, Idaho where he lived until moving to Garibaldi in 1995. He worked for Fred Meyer in Tillamook for 23 years and retired in February 2019. He is survived by his Wife Tami Stover (Lindley) Sister and Brother-in-law Diana and Jim Sprague and Nephews DeRew, Dave, Darin, Doug and Damon Frutos. Gerry loved this community and the people in it, his dream was to take his last breath in Garibaldi, his dream came true April 26, 2019.
Gerry chose a body donation program and requested no services.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2019