Gertrude Diane Kaper McDonnell Chase1934 ~ 2020Gertrude Dianne Kaper McDonnell Chase, quietly and peacefully passed away, November 7, 2019, at 4:05 am, in the arms of her son, Jeff. Family in Boise, along with the brilliant work of Hospice made Trudy's last three months a path of gold, allowing her to remain in her home of 47 years. Trudy was born on September 2, 1934, in Boise Idaho, at the old St. Alphonsus hospital, to Fred and Rose Kaper. She was the eldest of seven children and took the role of oldest child very seriously. Trudy was very proud of her five sisters and one brother, and together, they were known as the Kaper clan, as they all grew up and ran around in Boise's north end.Trudy graduated from Boise High School in 1952. She was a straight-A student and was very diligent in her studies. After high school, Trudy worked as a car hop and then for Pacific Finance, and met a handsome military man, Virgil "Mac" McDonnell, and they were married in 1957. They welcomed their first son Jeff in 1958, and another son, Mike in 1959. During this time, Mac was stationed overseas in Spain, and wanted his family with him. With one-year old Jeff in tethers and a two-month-old Mike in a backpack, Trudy took her first flight alone, from Boise to Spain, to join Mac, for four years of adventure. They made many trips within Europe and Northern Africa, mingling with new friends, like Ernest Hemingway and Mischa Auer.In 1963, they returned to Boise, so the boys could begin school. In 1967, Mac passed away from a heart attack. In 1969, Trudy married Keith "KC" Chase, in Boise. KC brought two sons, Kevin and Todd, to the marriage. Together they had many adventures, fishing, camping, boating and water skiing. In 1971, the family moved to Portland for two and half years, before returning to Boise in 1973. They bought a home on Fairmeadow Drive, which is where Trudy lived for the rest of her life. Upon returning from Portland, Trudy went back to work at Pacific Finance.Once the boys grew up and left home, Trudy and KC took many trips back to Maine, and Virginia as well as motorcycle trips to the Oregon Coast. Trudy went to school at Links School of Business and became a medical transcriptionist. After graduation, Trudy went to work for Dr. Asher, where she remained until she retired.In 2002, KC passed away from cancer. Trudy spent her time doing daily crossword puzzles, sending birthday cards to everyone, and enjoying her grandchildren. While she was able, she loved to go shopping and attend her grandchildren's activities. During the last several years of Trudy's life, she was not able to leave her home, and depended greatly upon her son Jeff. She looked forward to his daily visits and during the last three months of her life, with the help of other family members, and hospice, he was able to take care of her until she passed.Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, two husbands, and a grandchild. She is survived by her sons Jeff (Kacey) McDonnell, Mike (Susan) McDonnell, Kevin (Cheri) Chase, Todd (Arlene)Chase, and daughter in-law, Jaynie Chase. She also leaves behind, ten very loved and cherished grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She also leaves behind her brother Jack (Jacque), sisters Lynn, Connie (Howard) and Cathy (Ron), as well as many nieces and nephews and very special friends.The family welcomes comments and memories that you wish to share with them. A celebration of Trudy's life will be announced at a later date, when all the family will be able to gather, safely.