Gervase Grant Bell
1933-2019
Passed away on September 6th, In the home of his daughter, surrounded by loved ones. Gervase was born on July 20, 1933 in Brisbane Australia. In 1951, Gerv immigrated to the United States and settles in Moore, Idaho. He met Elizabeth Freckleton,and they were married two years later in the Idaho Falls Temple. They welcomed 3 sons and 2 daughters into the family in the 23 years that they lived in the Lost River valley. In Spring 1967, the family moved to Boise where a daughter was later born. They started Bell Sprinkler Company in 1974. In Boise, they lived on North 20th, Goldenrod and Edna. Gerv and Beth have been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and have raised their children in the gospel. They served as missionaries in the Kentucky Louisville mission between 2001-2003. The couple celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary together Before Beth passed away in 2015. The last 3 years he lived with his daughter and her family In Utah. On the morning of September 6th, 2019 he passed away peacefully. He was 86. Gerv was full of love, kindness, and gratitude. He taught his posterity to Love the Savior, one another and their fellow man. He was a hard worker, and left a legacy of honesty and integrity. He was preceded in death by his parents,siblings, his infant son Stanley Lynn, his loving companion Elizabeth Freckleton, grandson Benjamin Green, and great- grandsons Allen Oney, and Owen Bell. He is Survived by his children, Grant (Janelle), Adell Roundy (Rex), Chad (Reba), Deborah Green (Brian), Heather Harris (David), 24 Grand-children and 46 Great-Grandchildren. Services For Gervase will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1pm at the LDS chapel located at 4921 N. Mitchell St. Boise, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 18, 2019