|
|
Gladys June Frank
1930 ~ 2019
Gladys June Frank, 88, of Eagle, Idaho, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at home.
Gladys was born in Walthill, Nebraska on September 30, 1930 during the Great Depression and the early 1930 drought. Her father was a farmer and could not grow enough food to feed his family, so he moved his family west to Idaho. Gladys was 3 years old at the time. She graduated from Roswell Elementary School in 1944 and Parma High School in 1948.
She met her husband to be (George) in July 1945 and they were married December 24, 1947. They had a beautiful marriage that lasted over 71 years. She was blessed with 3 sons; Karl, Bruce and Dana, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Even though she suffered from Parkinson's in her last years, she will be sorrowfully missed.
She is survived by her husband George, two sons Karl and Dana, and 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the open-air chapel at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho 208-376-5400.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 26, 2019