Gladys Mendenhall Bale1921 - 2020Born August 14, 1921 in Liberal, Kansas, and passed away August 18, 2020 at the age of 99.She was preceded in death by parents Lee and Nellie Franklin; Brothers, Juddie, Floyd, Arthur, Howard Franklin; and sister Erma Nygaard. She was also preceded in death by husbands Glenn Mendenhall, James Bale and stepdaughter Jeannette Turner.She is survived by Daughter Lois Gramer, stepdaughters Donna Jackson (Mike), Debbie Ciulla (Mike), Diane Herdegen (Richard); Granddaughters Karleen, Connie, and Katie; Grandsons Douglas, Jim, Ben, Tim, Joe, Danny, and Scott; followed by great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and great great great grandchildren! Sisters Arnetta Harris, Venita Needham, and Helen Christensen (Carl), and numerous nieces and nephews.She was a silk finisher in dry-cleaning establishments in Moscow and Boise, and an evening short order cook in Moscow. Her favorite was being a bookkeeper for Royal Fork restaurants.She thoroughly enjoyed traveling road trips, cruises and going to New Zealand and Hawaii.She really enjoyed sports: Football (Raiders and Seahawks), tennis, and golf. She was also a very avid reader.Public viewing is Monday August 24th 10am to noon at Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel.Services will be held at Boise New Hope Church of the Nazarene (8585 W Overland RD Boise) on Monday August 24th at 2pm.In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to Boise New Hope Church of the Nazarene or Boise Rescue Mission.