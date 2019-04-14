Glen A. Warwick

87 years

Glen Arthur Warwick went to live in his forever home with the Lord on April 10th at 9:20 am. Glen was born on May 23, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Glendon and Marie Warwick.

In 1966, Glen moved to Boise, Idaho where he married Carol Brasted. They had two children, a son Steven and a daughter Delta. Glen worked for Idaho Sheet Metal Workers Union, local 213 of Boise. He took a lot of pride in his work. He loved to run, and even went to Hawaii at age 58 for a marathon and finished as he would say the "Middle of the pack." He was also an artist and enjoyed drawing, oil and watercolor painting. Even up to his last few months he was still putting his artistic abilities to use and had created a masterpiece that he was very proud of. Glen also enjoyed pitching horseshoes, gardening, and most importantly, could always go for a good cup of coffee. Some of his best memories were made spending time with his adored grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving, dedicated daughter, Delta and caring husband Ron Wheeler, grandchildren, Ryan Wheeler, Hailee (Wheeler) Squires and husband Dakota, Kristin (Wheeler) Hensley and husband Ryne, son Steven and wife Gabriella Warwick, grandson Robert Warwick, son David Warwick and daughter Roxanne and husband Terry Sullivan from a previous marriage, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

His mother Marie, his father Glendon, sisters June Sheahan and Betty Ann Harrington and two sons Glen Jr. and Jeffery Warwick, preceded him in death.

We want to give a special thank you to our family, Rena, Stephanie and Cali for all the love and care you provided to our beloved Glen.

He will forever be missed and always remembered.