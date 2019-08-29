|
Glen Merle Frerichs
1932 - 2019
Glen Merle Frerichs, 87, passed away at home, Monday August 19, 2019. He was born to Walter Albert Frerichs and Anna Bertha Windsheimer on January 2, 1932 near Sidney, Nebraska. He was raised in Nebraska and Caldwell, Idaho along with his brothers, Clarence, Lester, John and Richard.
Glen graduated from Caldwell High School in 1949. In October of 1956 he married JoAnn Cerva. They lived in California, Boise, Kennewick and settled in Caldwell where he began his career as a drywall contractor. He had the reputation as one of the best drywallers in the area. He made many friends in his career and was always willing to teach others how to spot nails, tape and texture, or putty coat. Glen retired from drywall work at the age of 83.
Glen and Joann had three children, Jolynn Scott (Donald), Nanci Ann Castro (Miguel), Dennis Stuart Frerichs (Janyse). JoAnn passed away in 1982 and he married Frances Yolanda Rush later that same year. Frankie has six children whom he loved and raised as his own. Stacey, Damon (Jacqueline), Valarie, Steven (Kathryn), Rhonda Pyle, and Devin. In addition, he and Frances helped raise three grandchildren: Charyl Schouman, Josh Rush, and Toni Anne Aldrich. He has 27 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Glen was an avid bowler in his younger years, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his three brothers and sons, he loved to play golf. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-saints, serving in the Elder's Quorum presidency, the Bishopric, as a ward clerk, and an executive secretary. Glen spent many years serving in the Boise temple as a recorder in the Baptistery, he was an excellent home teacher and a loyal friend.
Glen was preceded in death by his mother, father, first wife JoAnn, and brothers Richard and Clarence. He is survived by his wife Frances, and all of his 9 children and grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-saints, 11792 Linden Rd in Caldwell, on September 3, 2019. Viewing at 10:00 am, Funeral at 11:00 am and a grave dedication and burial to follow.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019