|
|
Glen T. "Rip" Smith, Jr.
Glen T. "Rip" Smith Jr. passed away suddenly at his home near Kuna on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Glen was born on Sept. 3, 1935 to Glen T. (Sr.) and Ruby Smith in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He remained in Jackson Hole until his early teens, roaming free in the mountains and developing a deep love for the outdoors and wild spaces. Glen Sr.'s career with the U.S. Forest service led the family to many different locations, but most of Glen Jr.'s high school years were spent at Boise High School where he met a lively young gal named Lois Marie Hiner.
Following high school, he briefly attended Boise Junior College before returning to the mountains to be a smokejumper based out of Idaho City. On November 27, 1955, he returned to Boise; married Lois and began working as an entry-level land surveyor with the state highway department. His natural gifts for engineering and surveying were quickly noticed by Don McCarter who asked Glen to join him when Don and Bill Tuller started the surveying firm of McCarter and Tuller in Boise. Glen (or "Rip" as everyone knew him) worked for McCarter and Tuller as their lead surveyor for over forty years before retiring in 2002. During that time he traveled and mapped remote areas throughout nearly all of Idaho and the surrounding states.
Beginning in 1966, Glen and Lois made their home immediately adjacent to his parents' home near Kuna. Following his retirement, Glen devoted his life to Lois and the couple enjoyed many memorable trips; traveling throughout the country. Following Lois' death in 2009, Glen remained at their home and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also spent many hours updating and modifying his boats and vehicles so he could accommodate the changing physical needs of aging friends and keep them in the field and active. He led by example and passed on his love of the outdoors, steadfast devotion to family and the belief that nothing is impossible if you have enough duct tape and baling wire.
Glen is survived by his sisters, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the National Smokejumper Association in the name of "Glen T. Smith (Idaho City '54)" via their website www.smokejumpers.com
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa, with a viewing at 12:30 prior to the services. Interment at Kuna Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (208-467-7300)
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020