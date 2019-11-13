|
Glenda Kay Payne
March 14, 1946 - November 9, 2019
Glenda Kay Payne, 73, of Middleton, Idaho passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho. Glenda was born in Caldwell, Idaho on March 14, 1946 to Loren and Olga (Renken) Mesler. She attended grade school in the Caldwell area and graduated from Middleton High School in 1964. After graduation, she went to work at Dairymen's Creamery in Caldwell. On April 9, 1965 she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Payne and the lived in Middleton for the last 54 years. To this union on August 10, 1966 twin boys were born, Jerry & Larry. Larry passed away shortly after birth. In 1969, Greg was born, followed by their daughter, Joni in 1976.
The impact and magnitude of Glenda's influence and love cannot be shared in a simple page of highlights. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and friend and took those roles to heart. She was very involved in her children's lives from serving in the PTA, Booster Club and always supporting her kids sporting events and activities. She not only was a great mom to her own kids, but to many of her kids' friends as well.
"Grandma Glenda" as the grand-kids called her, was the "Grandma of all Grandmas!" She loved her grandchildren dearly and enjoyed going to their band & music concerts, plays, volleyball, basketball and football games. She always had a listening ear and was the peacemaker in any situation, no matter how big or small.
Glenda loved to cook and was an excellent cook! Her recipes were shared with many people throughout the community. Not a special occasion went by without her chocolate pies. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, traveling, entertaining, more traveling and SHOPPING! There were trips she especially enjoyed, like "Class of '64 girls' trips," "the lunch lady trips" and just spending time with and going to lunch with her friends from "Circle." We appreciate all of you ladies for the many years of friendship you had with her.
Throughout Jim and Glenda's memorable 54 years of marriage, she was Jim's "right hand woman" on the farm. She loved farm life, even cooking for hired men, delivering meals to the field or helping with irrigating and running errands. There were many fun adventures along the way, from boating at the lake, packing in the mountains, on horseback, snowmobiling, whitewater rafting, jet boating at Hell's Canyon and Caribbean Cruises. The last 10 years they became avid RZR riders taking day trips and overnight trips from the Oregon Coast to the Utah mountains, as well as Northern Idaho.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Jim; children Jerry (Gay) Payne, Greg (Pamela) Payne, Joni (Andy) Rule; 8 grandchildren Jake Kelly, Grady, Jeff, Hanna & Edwin Payne, Connor, Carson and Lauren Rule. A sister & brother Karen (Warren) Wyatt, Dennis (Kris) Mesler; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Larry.
Our family is so grateful for the lifelong friendships we have had and the outpouring of love and support we've been shown. Thank you to everyone.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to in honor of Glenda. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Deer Flat Free Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Middleton Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019