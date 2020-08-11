Glenn Darnall

February 2,1927- July 31,2020

Glenn M. Darnall of Boise, ID passed away on July 31, 2020 in Boise, ID

Glenn was born on February 2,1927 in New Plymouth, to Glenn Darnall, Sr. and Bertha Wells Darnall. He left New Plymouth High School in 1945 to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was discharged in fall of 1946 and returned to New Plymouth to complete his senior year of high school. He enrolled at the University of Idaho in 1947 where he obtained his degree in Physical Education in 1951. As a naval reservist, he was recalled into service for the Korean war. Upon discharge, he enrolled at Stanford University in June of 1953 where he received formal schooling to start a career as a physical therapist. Glenn joined the staff at Idaho Elks Rehabilitation Hospital in 1955. He worked for the Elks for 35 fulfilling years.

Glenn has two children from his first marriage, Rebecca and David, born in 1965 and 1961 respectively. Glenn later married Dorothy Huchkinson in 1970 and they enjoyed many happy times and adventures in their 50 years together.

Outside of his work, Glenn's interests were in home and family. He took pleasure in his home and garden, family camping trips, and enjoyed keeping things organized and working around the home. In his earlier days, Glenn enjoyed many activities including pheasant and duck hunting outings and skiing. He served as a member of the ski club and assisted with the sale of debenture bonds, which funded bogus basin's first ski lift. Glenn loved all sports, but he especially enjoyed baseball. He played on multiple teams throughout his time in high school, college, and the military service.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Glenn is survived by his wife Dorothy, his son David Darnall (and wife Barbara) of Germany, daughter Rebecca Parry (and husband Michael) of Eagle, ID, stepdaughter Anne Huskinson of Roy, UT, and stepson Chris Huskinson of Pocatello, ID. In addition he is survived by his six grandchildren (Danny Darnall, Patrick Darnall, Megan Huskinson, Tom Parry, Ann Parry, and Meg Parry).

The memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Boise, ID on Friday, August 14th at 11:00am. The family suggests memorials may be sent to The Elks Rehabilitation Hospital, P.O. Box 1100, Boise, Idaho, 83701.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store