Glenna Wolf Wray Finley
1929 - 2020
Glenna Wolf Wray Finley 90, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at a Boise care center with family. She was born August 6, 1929 in Boise to Glen and Pearl (Jennings) Wolf.
Glenna was known for her remarkable baking skills and her famous Christmas cookie trays. She loved the outdoors whether she was working in her garden or camping.
She spent numerous years volunteering with the DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Glenna%20Finley" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans or in the community. She was an active member of Whitney Methodist Church for over 60 years.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, husbands Bill Wray (1982) and Jason Finley (2019).
She is survived by three sons, John, Jim and Jerry; sisters, Marilyn Zamudio and Lucille Reid; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; two stepchildren and grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, Idaho at 10:00 AM under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Meridian, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Glenna%20Finley" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Glenna's family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com


Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 917-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 28, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
May 27, 2020
You were the greatest mother anyone could ever have. I will miss you greatly until I see again in the resurrection.
Jerry
Son
