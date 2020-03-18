|
Glennis Teresa Kirkendall
1939 ~ 2020
Glennis Teresa Kirkendall, 80, wife of the late Hugh Richmond Kirkendall passed quietly away on Monday the 10th of March in Meridian, Idaho. Born September 14, 1939, in Mammoth, Utah. Daughter of the late Glenn Lloyd and Reeva Atherly Larsen.
Glennis graduated from Tintic High, Eureka, Utah, and went on to attend Central Utah Vocation School in Provo, Utah, graduating with her LPN in nursing. It was here she met and married Hugh on August 28, 1958. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved serving others. She had a positive attitude and loved her family deeply.
She is survived by son K Richmond and wife Jeanine Kirkendall, the late Glenn Hugh and his wife Pam Kirkendall, son Louis John and the late Tami Kirkendall, son Peter Guy and Amanda Kirkendall, 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was looking forward to becoming a great great Grandma in July of this year. She is also survived by her sister Carol and husband Wayne Terry.
Funeral services will be held March 21, 2020 ant the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3305 West Kuna Rd, Kuna ID 83634. Viewing will be at 9:00 am with the funeral to follow at 10:00 am.
She will forever remain in our hearts.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 18, 2020