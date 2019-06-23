Services Dakan Funeral Chapel 504 South Kimball Avenue Caldwell , ID 83605 (208) 459-3629 Memorial service 2:00 PM Caldwell United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Gloria Franklin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria Irey Franklin

August 3, 1928 - June 19, 2019

Gloria Irey Franklin passed away June 19th, 2019.

Gloria was born in Belleville, Kansas on August 3rd, 1928 to John Millard Irey and Lillian Dial Irey. She grew up in Osborne, Kansas, where her parents operated a dry-cleaning business and her mother was a teacher. Her description of her childhood was that of a typical tomboy who favored sports over piano lessons and petticoats.

Following high school graduation, her family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado so she could attend Colorado A & M (now Colorado State University). She entered college just as World War II ended and many veterans, including her future husband, were returning to get an education with the G.I. Bill. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and her wedding to R.L. (Bob) Franklin, Jr. took place at the Tri-Delt House on December 28th, 1948.

Following a honeymoon to the Raisin Bowl (football game) in California, the couple settled in Caldwell, Idaho in 1949 where Bob had purchased an oil distributorship. Although she was a stay-at-home mother, she was still an active participant in their businesses through the years. Gloria and Bob made many friends in the oil and auto dealer businesses during that time and were fortunate to travel all over the world. She resided in Caldwell for the remainder of her life.

The couple enjoyed supper clubs, bridge, and golf and even took up snow skiing when their children grew up. Since Bob was an avid pilot, Gloria became his co-pilot and reluctantly took flying lessons! Her organizational skills were legendary (highly annoying to her children!) and she was a great cook & hostess.

Gloria was a member of Delta Delta Delta Alumni Association, Chapter F., P.E.O., Caldwell United Methodist Church, University of Idaho VSF and many other community organizations. She volunteered with the Caldwell Hospital Auxiliary, Canyon County Election Board and her children's activities. She loved being a "Grammy" to Jessica, Robert, Alex and Tyler.

Gloria was fiercely independent and resourceful. She wasn't thrilled at the aspect of living alone after Bob's death, but was determined to be self-reliant and stay busy. Her positive outlook and gracious demeanor set a wonderful example for her family.

She is survived by her children and spouses: Hollace Claiborn (Brent), Rob Franklin (Janet) and Andrea Franklin (Thad Lawrence), and her grandchildren: Robert, Alex and Tyler Lawrence. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Shannon Irey (Scott Tucker), Lesley Stone, Mike (Connie) Hutchinson, Lori (Carl) Venstrom and John Hutchinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John, her husband, Bob and her granddaughter, Jessica Franklin and recently her sister-in-law Patricia Hutchinson.

A special thanks goes to her patient caregivers Mary Beals, Sandy Call, Brianna Error and Teri Hochstrasser for their amazing care.

Memorial services will be held at the Caldwell United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 27th at 2 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the University of Idaho Foundation or the Idaho State P.E.O. Chapter House.