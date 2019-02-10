Home

Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
"Center at The Park"
1920 N Records Ave
Meridian, ID
Gloria Brown passed away, peacefully on Sunday, January 20th. She was a caring and wonderful individual, talented artist and owner of Brown's Gallery for more than 35 years. She was married to her husband, George for more than 60 years and was a fantastic mother to her 3 children, Randall, Sharene and Phil, her grandkids and extended family. She will be greatly missed. A service for Gloria is scheduled for February 24th at 3PM at the "Center at The Park" (1920 N Records Ave, Meridian, ID 83642).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019
