|
|
Gloria M. Brown
1937 - 2019
Gloria Brown passed away, peacefully on Sunday, January 20th. She was a caring and wonderful individual, talented artist and owner of Brown's Gallery for more than 35 years. She was married to her husband, George for more than 60 years and was a fantastic mother to her 3 children, Randall, Sharene and Phil, her grandkids and extended family. She will be greatly missed. A service for Gloria is scheduled for February 24th at 3PM at the "Center at The Park" (1920 N Records Ave, Meridian, ID 83642).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019