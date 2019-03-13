Gloria "Pauline" Lough

1938 - 2019

Pauline passed away March 9, 2019 in Nampa, ID surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born May 23, 1938 in Weiser, ID to Wayne and Letha Worley, the oldest of six children.

Pauline retired from Meridian Ford after 27 years of service. She spent her retirement volunteering at the Meridian Senior Center as President and Vice President. She enjoyed spending time camping and being in the outdoors creating a lifetime of memories with her family. She particularly enjoyed the time spent at their cabin in Atlanta, ID with her children and grandchildren. She also worked as a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade teacher for the school in Atlanta, ID.

Pauline is survived by her siblings Bev Duffy, Rita (Abe) Abel, Wayne (Dyann) Worley, Kenneth (Char) Worley, and Fern (Phyllis) Worley; her children Cindy (Richard) Seamans, Jeff (Vera) Lough, LaRena (Dimas) Ferreira, and Jason Lough; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents and husband of forty-nine years, John Lough.

A celebration of her life will be held March 30, 2019 at the Cloverdale Church of God at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow immediately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019