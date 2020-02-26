|
Gordon L Mathiason
July 12, 1946 - February 23, 2020
Gordon was born on July 12, 1946 in Burley, ID and passed away at home Feb 23, 2020 in Caldwell, ID. He was raised in Fairdale, ND. In college he met Elizabeth LaBarre and they were married in 1966. Two weeks after the wedding, he went active duty in the Untied States Air Force at the tender age of 20. Together they lived at 13 different bases around the world from TX, GA, KS, England, Greece, Holland, and more. 13 years of his 28-year career was served in Europe until his retirement in 1994at the highest non-commissioned rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
In 1969, they had a set of twins and a daughter born in 1974.
During his time in service he earned medals of distinction including the bronze Service Star, Overseas Short- and Long-term medals the Air Force Longevity Service Award with 6 oak clusters. He also served in support of Operation Desert Shield Storm from Aug 90 to Aug 94. After retiring from the military, he continued managing, warehouses in Las Vegas and then moved back to Idaho to work at Correctional Corporation of America.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and travelling, grilling, travelling, taking his wife to casinos and in later years much to the amusement of his daughters . . . was a faithful follower of "Days of Our Lives."
He was preceded in death by his Father Vernon Mathiason of Fairdale, ND and his mother Sally Mullen of Vaughn, NM as well as his son Michael who died shortly after birth, and son-in-law John Tway.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth; his daughters Mellisa Tway, Naomi (David) Jaeger; grandchildren Tyler, Ashley, Tatiana Tway, and Aspen Beckett Jaeger; and sisters Dawn (Jim) Huberty and Sandi (Kevin) Lenagh.
The Old Man put up a good fight until the end, passing peacefully in his sleep. He will live on in our hearts, memories, and stories.
A celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Heart n Home Hospice, St. Clare's Food Pantry or Metro Community Services. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020