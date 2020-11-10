1/2
Gordon Raymond Arnzen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Arnzen
June 2, 1955 ~ Nov. 7, 2020
Gordon Raymond Arnzen, 65, passed away at his home in Utah on November 7, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family.
Gordon was the seventh of twelve children born to Dennis Arnzen and Audrey (Beckman) Arnzen on June 2, 1955. Gordon graduated in 1973 from Prairie High School in Cottonwood, ID. After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy and trained in San Diego, CA and Great Lakes, IL. He received orders to report to the USS Richard S Edwards destroyer ship home ported in Pearl Harbor, HI and later attended a west coast cruise sailing to Guam, Okinawa, Japan, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and American Sonora. Upon honorable discharge Gordon attended Boise State University receiving a degree in HVAC and Electronic Technology.
In 1982 Gordon met Carol Waner and they were married the following year.
Gordon spent 24 years working in semi-conductor manufacturing, first at Zilog and then Micron Technology.
Gordon is survived by his spouse, Carol. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Doug.
He is survived by his siblings: Judy Long (Patrick), Dale (Char), Bruce (Helen), Dennis Jr, Susan, Brad (Char), Mary Rhea (Eric), Randy (Danette), Sandy Harden (Brian), Clay (Kathy) and sister-in-law, Marilyn.
Early in life Gordon set three goals: Marry well, travel the world, and make a comfortable living. He did all of them and did them his way.
A private family gathering to honor his life will be held at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Home is the Sailor--
Home from the sea-
And the Hunter--
Home from the hill.
Dennis Arnzen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved