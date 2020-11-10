Gordon Arnzen

June 2, 1955 ~ Nov. 7, 2020

Gordon Raymond Arnzen, 65, passed away at his home in Utah on November 7, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family.

Gordon was the seventh of twelve children born to Dennis Arnzen and Audrey (Beckman) Arnzen on June 2, 1955. Gordon graduated in 1973 from Prairie High School in Cottonwood, ID. After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy and trained in San Diego, CA and Great Lakes, IL. He received orders to report to the USS Richard S Edwards destroyer ship home ported in Pearl Harbor, HI and later attended a west coast cruise sailing to Guam, Okinawa, Japan, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and American Sonora. Upon honorable discharge Gordon attended Boise State University receiving a degree in HVAC and Electronic Technology.

In 1982 Gordon met Carol Waner and they were married the following year.

Gordon spent 24 years working in semi-conductor manufacturing, first at Zilog and then Micron Technology.

Gordon is survived by his spouse, Carol. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Doug.

He is survived by his siblings: Judy Long (Patrick), Dale (Char), Bruce (Helen), Dennis Jr, Susan, Brad (Char), Mary Rhea (Eric), Randy (Danette), Sandy Harden (Brian), Clay (Kathy) and sister-in-law, Marilyn.

Early in life Gordon set three goals: Marry well, travel the world, and make a comfortable living. He did all of them and did them his way.

A private family gathering to honor his life will be held at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store