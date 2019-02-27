Grace Darlene Monasterio

1925 - 2019

Grace Darlene Monasterio, 93, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Long Term Care Center in Mountain Home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel and inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, in Mtn Home.

Grace, known as Dar most of her life, was born August 27, 1925 in Portland, Oregon to Wilhelm M. Schaffer, Jr. and Grace Bell Schaffer (nee Guthrie). Darlene was the oldest in a family of 9. She grew up in Portland, working with her dad at a grocery warehouse, at the Portland shipyards, and at the US Federal Reserve Bank processing war bond redemptions. In 1947 she moved to Mountain Home to help her mom. She never planned to stay in Mountain Home, but met Leon Monasterio while working as a cashier in the same store. They were married June 1, 1948.

From that union came six sons. Darlene and Leon spent the rest of their lives raising and enjoying their boys. Dar was a great homemaker, cook, peace maker, and in all, a great mom. They would attend all the various sporting, school, and church events. She was active in the Catholic Church Altar Society, and Mother Cabrini Society. She baked hundreds of cakes for baked food sales.

After all the sons left the house, Darlene and Leon spent their retirement years watching grandkids and just enjoying Mountain Home. When asked if she would ever think of going back to Portland, the answer was an emphatic "NO". She said she would not live anywhere else in the world, as Mountain Home was where she had raised her family and she had made so many great friends.

Leon passed away in 2008. Special thanks to her sister Ariel Ann, who spent the last few years taking care of Dar.

She is survived by her son[s] Terry of Boise, Ronald (Alain) of Mountain Home, Daniel (Eric) of Boise, Thomas (Julie), of Boise, Todd (Sue) of Mountain Home, and Darin (Wanda) of South Dakota. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren as well as four sisters: Phyllis, Ariel Ann, and Sharon and Karen. She was preceded in death by 1 sister, Roberta and 3 brothers: Ron, Dennis, and Royal.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to Mother Cabrini Sodality, C/O P.O. Box 310, Mtn Home, Id 83647. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary