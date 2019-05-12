Services Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 (208) 853-3131 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mark's Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Gregory Henke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregory Alan Henke

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gregory Alan Henke

December 13, 1958 - April 25, 2019

Many are stunned at the sudden passing of our dear friend, brother, son, father, mentor, and colleague Greg Henke.

He swiftly and unexpectedly parted ways with the physical realm in a paragliding accident in Ölüdeniz Turkey, after what was described as a beautiful launch.

While there are many things in this imperfect world we cannot possibly explain, we can speak from our hearts about experiences lived and feelings shared.

Greg was a man who lived a life of bold passion. Every one of his sixty years was full of adventure and learning. He was a self taught hobbyist who flowed gracefully from novice to expert at anything he put his mind to - pottery, photography, archery, video editing - to name but a few of dozens. He was an outdoorsman deep at heart who loved a weekend in the wild. An athlete who completed 24 Hours of Moab, two Iron Man 70.3, and Spartan raced with his son. A motorsports enthusiast who went to Baja 1000, and competed in the Idaho Rally. He infamously rode skateboards on his hands, found himself at home in any conversation, carved glorious powder turns that could be swiftly weaponized against unsuspecting onlookers - namely his friends and kids who share fond memories of ski days at Bogus Basin, Brundage, Sun Valley and beyond. He had a signature style and ease that carried him into many, many circles. Most recently he took up paragliding, fulfilling a yearning for the sky that started in childhood, and became a beloved & integral part of the Horseshoe Bend Flight Park community.

Throughout his career Greg earned professional expertise that served him well, making his mark over decades of employment at Micron Technology, Transform Solar, as a technical rescuer and trainer for Roco Rescue, a Paramedic and Ski Patroller. He took naturally to entrepreneurship, putting his heart and soul into building a successful Pillar to Post home inspection franchise, proudly receiving the honor of 2019 Affiliate of the Year from Boise Regional Realtors. The greatest value of his work was providing relationships that enriched his life, and the means to do the things he loved. He truly loved the people he worked with, the Treasure Valley, and believed in giving back to the community.

Once at a family party he coined what became his own motto of "it just don't freakin' matter." Life presents us many petty scenarios for which IJDFM rings true, and Greg would often remind us of that as we swapped stories. But the other things - hard work, making memories in the outdoors with family and friends, learning something every day, nourishing community - Greg showed us how much that mattered with a lifetime of actions, and he will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his mother Elaine Henke, his daughters Jenn Henke and Jamie (Nate) Galego, son Tim Henke, partner Judy Parry, brothers Steve and Jeff Henke, sister Teri Henke, nieces Taylor Henke, Ashley Whipple, Nancy Henke, nephews Jordan Henke and Aiden Whipple, and great-nephew Carsen Henke. He was preceded in death by his father Roger Henke and his grandparents.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church on Friday, May 17 at 11AM. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries