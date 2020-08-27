1/1
Gregory Martindale
1990 - 2020
Gregory Mark Martindale, 29 of Eagle, Idaho, died of natural causes on August 23, 2020. Gregory was born on December 6, 1990 in San Diego, CA, the much beloved son of Mark and Lorri Martindale. He was a very unique and special individual who brought so much joy, laughter and an endless supply of questions to all who loved him. Gregory lived in Carlsbad and Vista, CA for the first 5 years of his life before moving to Boise in 1996. Living close to his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, he looked forward to every family gathering and his life was filled with their love and support.
Gregory attended McMillan Elementary, Lowell Scott Middle, and Eagle High School. After graduating, he attended the 18-21 community transition program at Renaissance High. We're so thankful for the many wonderful teachers and classmates who made his school years a positive and enriching experience. He also had the opportunity to participate in short term job training programs at Albertsons, Smoky Mtn Pizza, Scentsy, Zamzows and America the Beautiful Dreamer.
At a young age, Gregory participated in Little League baseball and attempted snow skiing and golf on a few occasions. Athletic endeavors were not really his strong suit. However, in his early 20's he was introduced to Special Olympics, where he competed in Track, Bowling, Floor Hockey and Bocce Ball. He was blessed to have such caring coaches and mentors over the years who encouraged him to participate and discover new abilities. He found joy in competing and pride in his achievements.
Gregory had a lifetime obsession with cats and told everyone he encountered all about his cats. First Purdy, then Rocky and now Gracie. His tag line on every text was "Cats Rule". His other passions were playing Nintendo video games and watching cartoons and animated movies with his finger glued to the rewind button. He loved telling jokes, giving bear hugs, tickling and making people laugh.
For the past 6 years, Greg was blessed to become a part of the HisWay family, helping him transition into supported living. He made friends with both participants and the caring staff members who encouraged him to become more independent and expand his horizons. Through Hisway, he met his longtime roommate and friend Scotty, as well as his special friend Nancy, enjoying dinners, dances and swimming with her. Greg belonged to the YMCA and for many years he volunteered weekly at Boise Samaritan Village, helping residents play Bingo. Greg was a longtime member of True Hope Baptist Church where he grew in his love of the Lord.
Gregory is survived by his parents, Mark and Lorri Martindale of Eagle, aunts Jeanne Gafford (Earl) of Boise, Ginger Roberts (Brice) of Quincy CA, Tina Martindale of Boise, Michelyn Smart (Gene) of Spokane, Lisa Thomas (Tom) of Boise, Becky Showman of Eagle, and numerous cousins. Gregory was preceded in death by his grandparents Eugene and Treva Showman, Mark Sr. and Leota Martindale, and cousins Ryan Rutherford and Jaxson Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Gregory's name to Special Olympics of Idaho or to the True Hope food bank. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel in Boise. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 3:00 pm at True Hope First Baptist Church in Boise. The socially distanced service will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. Livestream link is https://youtu.be/gEnEKFs2vj0 - link will be live at 2:55 p.m.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
True Hope First Baptist Church
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
https://youtu.be/gEnEKFs2vj0
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Greg, you were an incredible person! You will be missed by so many.
Chelsea
Friend
August 26, 2020
Greg loved to ring a school bell by my porch. Many mornings he stopped to ring it on his way to school. So blessed to know him.
Brenda Osterhout
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
Greg was such a funny guy . I loved his many stand up joke routines as many other people did at HISway . I also remember on camp trips that we needed to make sure we had several cans of chili for him unless of course we we're making his Moms spaghetti! You will be missed Greg
Jean Johnson
Friend
