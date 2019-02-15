Gregory Scott Hafer

Gregory Scott Hafer, 67, of Nampa passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Greg was born in Twin Falls, ID to Walter Reed and Rose Adeline Stimpson Hafer. He attended Twin Falls High School and graduated in 1969. He then attended Ricks College in Rexburg, ID. He then joined the Air Force in 1970. Greg was stationed in Tuscon, AZ where he served four years, where his job title was system tech on fighter jets. During this time, he married Linda Renee Bonde in 1970. They were blessed with three fantastic children.

Greg worked for Idaho Power for 36 years. His last 10 years with Idaho Power was spent in Boise as a dispatcher. In 2009 Greg and Renee divorced, but they remained on good terms and positively involved with their children's and grandchildren's activities and family gatherings. Their grandchildren were: Austin, Chase, Darby (Michael Holt), Courtney, Conner, McKinley, Rachel and Trey. Greg retired in 2010 from Idaho Power. He had many hobbies over the years including bowling, softball and golf.

In 2010, Greg married Helena Newby and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Boise Idaho LDS Temple in 2013. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions, but his last service was in the Boise Idaho LDS Temple.

Greg is survived by his wife Helena Hafer; his children: Jennifer Hafer (Steve Straight), Heather Hafer (Doug Lewis), Preston (Britnee) Hafer. After marringying Helena, his family grew to include daughters Jeanette Johns (Jason) and Aundrea Lords (Chris) and grandchildren Kylea (Sean) Williams, Tristin Lords, Bryar Lords, Tegan Lords and Hannah Johns. He is also survived by his siblings: Phil (Kristie) Hafer, Chad (Marcene) Hafer, Bruce (Sue) Hafer and Geena (Roger) Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 15 at the Nampa 24th Ward LDS Building located at 88 S. Happy Valley Rd in Nampa. A viewing will be held at the Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 14. Burial will take place Friday, at 1 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary