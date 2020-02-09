|
Greta Jean Rhine
August 28, 1935 ~ February 4, 2020
Greta Jean Rhine 84, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at a local hospital, surrounded by her children. Greta was born August 28, 1935 in Shelley, Idaho to Knut and Esther Johnson, the youngest of 4 children. She graduated from Shelley High School in 1953.
Following high school, Greta worked in downtown Idaho Falls, ID as a Dental Hygienist. Mom was so quick. She was able to do both chairs for the Dentist when the other hygienist left. She met Ronald J. Rhine, a traveling salesman for Procter & Gamble at a local restaurant/nightclub where they danced the night away. They had a very fast and short courtship talking and seeing each other and were engaged and married within 6 weeks. They were married September 28, 1957 in Idaho Falls, ID. Mom moved to Boise, ID to start her new life. She had four children: Jody, Tori, Roby, and Travis. She loved being a homemaker, painting the house inside and out, planting flowers, and cooking 3 meals every day. She didn't own a car of her own for the first 15 years of their marriage. Her only time to herself was once a week lunch with girlfriends on Saturdays at the Hillhouse Restaurant on Hill Road, or the Royal in downtown Boise.
Greta absolutely loved Christmas, having several Christmas trees throughout out the house. She loved decorating for all of the holidays; and then later in life with vintage style decorations for Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's, Easter, 4th of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. The whole house was decorated like a Christmas Wonderland with the help of her son Travis. She especially loved Santa Clauses and had a wonderful collection of them. Getting new ones every year for her birthday and Christmas from her children. She loved to make wonderful Christmas cookies and candies every year for Christmas Eve, after her delicious lasagna dinner. She passed on her love of cooking to her 4 kids (especially Travis) and her 4 grandchildren. Mom loved to go antiquing with her children and garage sales every weekend with her son Travis. She loved spending time with her family the most, and at Jody and BJay's cabin in New Meadows.
Greta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years, Ronald J. Rhine; her brother, Roland; Sisters Svea, and Norma; and her son Roby J. Rhine.
She is survived by her children, Jody Carr (Husband BJay), Tori Paniogue (Husband Tony), and son Travis Rhine, all of Boise. Greta has 4 grandchildren; Tanille Paniogue (Husband Jon Guerrette), Tara Paniogue, Brittany Tyner (Husband Will), and 1 grandson Justin Carr. Also many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held in Boise, ID at Morris Hill Cemetery on February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
"We never lose the ones we love, for even though they are gone. Within the hearts of those who care. Their memory lingers on." No words can express how deeply mom will be missed. We love you Mom. We love you Nanny.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020