Gwendolyn Rae Galey

1928-2019

Our mother, Gwen Galey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, in Boise.

Mom was born in Pocatello, Idaho on August 22, 1928 to William and Clara Thompson. Because her dad was a salesman, her family was transferred often. She and her brother, Don, attended schools in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado, finally settling in Moscow, Idaho, where her parents owned a "Five and Dime" store downtown. Mom worked behind the candy counter while attending Moscow High School. After graduation in 1946, she started classes at the University of Idaho, majoring in "flirting"! She lived in the Delta Gamma House, where she made lifelong friends.

In September of 1948, she married our Dad, Frank "Bud" Galey, Jr. After Dad's graduation from U of I, they moved to Council, Idaho to run the Galey family ranch. The three of us (all girls . . . poor Dad!) were born there. Oh, the stories we heard growing up about Mom's life as a farm wife!

In late 1959, our family moved to Boise. Dad started his construction company and Mom was a homemaker and a community volunteer. Most days after school, we would come home to find Mom hard at work translating textbooks into Braille (a Junior League project) so that sight impaired children could attend public schools. Mom was a longtime member of Chapter A PEO, Hillcrest Country Club, and Junior League of Boise. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, and a social butterfly who loved to dance! Our parents followed high school and college sports and were lifetime members of the Bronco Athletic Association.

Sadly, Dad died in 1985. Mom continued to stay busy, always looking at the glass half full. In her later years, she moved to an independent senior living community. She remained active until Alzheimer's disease changed her life. Even lately, though, her sense of humor shined! It has been a heart-breaking journey. You can rest in peace now, Mom. We love you.

Gwen is survived by her three daughters, Lynne Galey, Gretchen (Dennis) Graves, and Laurie (Ken) Bell, and her grandchildren Allison Sword, Emily Sword, Annie Julugbeh, Joe Fankhouser, Audrey (Glen) Scott, Jay (Chelsey) Taylor, Kris (Gage) Brock, Mike Graves, Corey (Meg) Bell, and Sierra Bell. She has nine great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, her parents, her brother, Don Thompson, her grandson, Sam Bell, and her dear friend, Claude Baird.

Our family is grateful for the kindness and loving care given to Mom by the staff at The Cottages of Boise and Heart 'N Home Hospice Care. At Mom's request, no services will be held.

Donations may be made to the Greater Idaho , 2995 N. Cole Road, Suite 120, Boise, ID 83704 or to The Frank and Gwen Galey Family Athletic Endowed Scholarship, Boise State University, 1173 W. University Drive, Boise, ID 83706

Please visit Gwendolyn's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary