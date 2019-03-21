H Lynette Carpenter Martin

H. Lynette Carpenter Martin, 92, of Nampa passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born May 31, 1926 in Ashurst, Graham Co. Arizona to parents Raymond Knight Carpenter and Orilla Merrill Carpenter. She joined older sister, Raylene, and was later blessed with two brothers, Verdel and Jerry, and two sisters, Maxine and Trelva. Both sets of grandparents lived close to mom and she was grateful to have been able to spend a lot of time with them as a child. Mom spent her early childhood in the Fort Thomas area of Arizona and remembers working in the cotton fields that surrounded them. As the Carpenter kids started to get a little older, the family moved to nearby Thatcher, AZ, since that is where the high school was. As a young teenager in Thatcher, Mom met a handsome boy named Hoyt Martin and they danced their way into each other's hearts. As the country needed men to serve in the military during WWII, mom said goodbye to Hoyt for three years when he enlisted in the Navy. At that point, Mom left high school and went to beauty school, so that she could work and help support her family. After Hoyt's return from the war, Mom and Dad were married in the Mesa Arizaona LDS Temple on May 14, 1946. From that time on Mom fulfilled her greatest calling of wife and mother with incredible strength and love and determination. Their marriage was blessed with three sons: Carl, Kenneth and John; and five daughters: Devona, Sherri, Angie, Evelyn and Melanie.

Hoyt and Lynette moved from Arizona to Utah in 1959 and then to Idaho in 1967. They spent 30 years in Kuna, and 22 years in Nampa. Mom loved living in Idaho, but made frequent trips to Arizona to stay close to her family.

Mom was well known for her amazing sewing skills, cake decorating, gardening and canning and her absolutely un-matchable work ethic. But as her children, we know that her most amazing gift was her ability to love each of her family members completely and unconditionally. Her example of tireless faith, and her testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ was the greatest gift she has given to all of us.

Lynette is survived by her children: Sherri (Mike) Fuhriman, John (Lynel) Martin, Angie (Kent) Simmons, Evelyn (Dan) Jarvis, Melanie, and daughter-in-law Cyndi Martin. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, and 49 great-grandchildren, with five more on the way. Lynette was preceded in death by her children: Devona, Kenneth and Carl, and her eternal companion, Hoyt.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 607 W. Locust Ln. in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa and again from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at The Church prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (208-467-7300) Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 21, 2019