Hallie Elizabeth Goodell

1932 ~ 2019

Hallie Elizabeth Goodell went home to be with our Lord and Savior peacefully on June 28, 2019 in Cool, California. Hallie was born on January 27, 1932 in East Prairie, Missouri, to Arthur Robert Gravatt and Birdie (Gage). She was the 12th child of 13 to her mother. Hallie's mother passed away when she was a young girl at the age of 12 where she had to quit school to help care for the homestead with daily chores of working in the cotton fields, cooking, cleaning and caring of the animals. Her Father moved the family to Idaho in the late 1940's for more opportunities with work and a better place for them to live. Hallie got her first job at the Idaho Laundry Facility in downtown Boise as an Iron Press Worker. She enjoyed her new life and eventually moved downtown. One of favorite past times was to go out dancing with her girlfriends, listen to music, and play pool where she ended up meeting her husband Chester. They got married May of 1956, in Boise Idaho and in the fall of 1961 they moved to Sparks, Nevada for work and to raise their family. Hallie worked for many years as a waitress in the Sparks/Reno area. They established themselves in a neighborhood with many wonderful neighbors that became some of their closest friends with long lasting relationships to this day. After 30 years in the Reno area, they moved back to the Boise area to spend more time with their siblings and other family members. Hallie was active at the Eagle, Star and Kuna Senior Centers where she enjoyed playing cards with many dear friends. She had a love for fishing and was very good at it along with many motor home trips, traveling, gardening, sharing jokes on her computer, and listening to her country music. One of her favorite things to do was to sit in her backyard swing, listen to her music and to watch her American Flag blow in the breeze as she admired the beautiful trees and flowers in the yard. Hallie enjoyed spending time with her family and especially attending her grandsons sporting events when they were young. Hallie moved to California in the fall of 2019 so that her family could take care of her and for the opportunity to spend more time together. She was very grateful and they felt just as blessed to have her.

She was preceded in death 10 months ago by her loving husband Chester of 62 years, their Son Kent, her parents, along with 3 Sisters and 5 Brothers. Hallie is survived by her daughter Karen Stewart (Gary) of Cool, CA, Grandsons, Brett (Nicole) of Auburn, CA, Gregg Henry of Cool, CA and Scott Henry of Reno, Nevada and 3 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her Brother Gerald Gravatt of Boise, Idaho and Sister In-law Bev Goodell of Erie, CO along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on July 7th from 2PM to 4PM. Graveside Services will be held on July 8th at 11AM at Dry Creek Cemetery. Memories and Condolences may be shared on Hallie's online guestbook at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 6, 2019