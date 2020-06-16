Hanna Bjorkman Robinson1929 ~ 2020Hanna Bjorkman Robinson,91, beloved mom, Nanna and friend died on May 28th, 2020 in her sleep. Hanna was brought into the world by Gosta and Lola Bjorkman in Linkoping, Sweden. She is survived by her daughter Kim and her grandson Colby.Hanna underwent her schooling in Sweden. As a young woman, her parents took her on vacation to the United States. Hanna fell in love with America. It was big, beautiful and filled with adventure. Hanna was very adventurous, fun and eager to live life. Upon returning to Sweden, Hanna begged her parents to let her return and they relented, but only for one year and then she had to come back home to Sweden. She went to work at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. It took her many months before she even attempted to speak English, although she had taken English classes in Sweden. Even later in life, she would still get the English words mixed up, much to the delight of her friends and family. At the end of her year, she and a friend decided to tour the United States via bus. At one point, they found themselves in the State of Colorado. Hanna fell in love with Colorado.. Vivacious Hanna fell in love with not one, but two men there. One was a ski instructor, dashing and daring, the other a handsome, intelligent medical student. She fell hard for the young doctor and with her parents' well wishes, she married Ralph Robinson in Colorado Springs and never returned to live in Sweden. He was the love of her life. They moved to Minneapolis where they brought their daughter, Kim into the world. Later they moved back to Denver, Colorado and delivered a son, Jeffrey. After 4 years, and now with two young children, a dog and a cat, Hanna and her little family drove to Los Gatos, California where they began their lives as members of that community.Hanna was a very active member of the Junior League, the Lions Club, the Slugs and the Good Samaritans. She played a great game of bridge and was a member of a Bridge Club. She was a talented artist, daring skier, frustrated golfer, excellent tennis player, and inquisitive traveler. To Hanna's dismay, her relationship with Ralph fell on hard times and they divorced. Undaunted, Hanna bought another home in Los Gatos and went back to school to get her American Physical Therapy license. Hanna spent much of her time, ferrying her son, Jeff to multiple tennis tournaments as he, too became quite the star in tennis.Hanna found love again with Steve Stevens but they later divorced. In the early 1980s, Hanna joined her daughter in Boise, ID. She designed her own home and had it built. She was so happy here. She had a cute little dog, Tyler and spent time working with St. Luke's Home Care as a physical therapist. She continued to play golf and was an active member of the Assistance League and the Boise Junior League. Hanna loved to travel and see the world, and indeed saw much of it. Sadly, her son preceded her in death and that really affected Hanna. She moved to several Assisted Living places until she finally landed at the Terraces of Boise. Hanna is no longer bound by a body that wouldn't work for her and she is now free. The family takes solace in that. At this time there are no planned services