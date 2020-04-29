|
|
Hansgeorg Borbonus
1935~2020
On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Hansgeorg Borbonus (Hans), passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at his River Run home in the presence of family and caregivers. Hans was laid to rest on April 28th in the eternal soil at Cloverdale Cemetery next to his beloved son, John George Borbonus, and in view of his Cloverdale Nursery.
Hans was born on April 16, 1935 in Dortmund, Germany. As a young man, he trained as a master gardener in Germany and Switzerland. In pursuit of the American Dream, he arrived in New York City in 1959 with the shirt on his back and a zest for life. He headed West and instantly fell in love with a little known place called Boise, where he lived for the past sixty years. He was proud to be an American, yet never lost touch with his German roots.
Hans was a gardener by trade, heart, and soul. With only a shovel and wheelbarrow to his name, he tended the gardens of people he met and admired. Hans understood that a good garden starts with good soil; he made a living spreading manure. Driven by grit, he soon purchased 80 acres to build Boise's beloved Cloverdale Nursery.
Every town needs a gardener, and Hans was Boise's gardener. Hans had his hands in the dirt, head in the sun, and heart in the community. He built gardens throughout the larger Boise Valley knowing that a vibrant human spirit needs beauty. From residential gardens to city parks, commercial landscapes, sports stadiums, golf courses, green belts, and places of worship, he worked with the basic elements of soil, plants, water, and rock to create inspiring and enduring masterpieces of beauty, love, and community.
Hans had a vision and a green thumb for bringing things to life. He surrounded himself with fine people, provided the nourishment for ideas to flourish, and generously shared the bounty of his labors. His businesses included a nursery, sod farm, landscaping service, and a sandstone quarry bought with his brother Gerhard, as well as the Falcon Crest golf course. But for Hans, there was no separation between business and play. When not working, he tended to his own garden at his cabin along the shores of Lake Cascade, where he also pursued his other passions: cooking, sharing hearty meals and conversations with family and friends, hunting and fishing in Idaho's great outdoors, listening to fine classical music, and playing a leisurely game of golf. He also pursued these passions in balmy Palm Springs, California, his winter retreat for decades.
Hans tended to plants, life, and people. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Now Hans' season has come to a close, but his legacy lives on. A well-tended garden continues to bear fruit even after the gardener slips away. Hans is survived by his siblings: Gerhard Borbonus, Harald Borbonus, and Sigrid Baumeister; Maggie Borbonus, the mother of his son John George; nieces and nephews: Alexa and Veronique Borbonus, Anke and Thomas Baumeister, and Nadia Borbonus-Meier, and his caregivers and friends: Jane Lee and Gina Yi. Hans was preceded in death by his son, John George.
Hans was a creator and lover of all things beautiful—the charming gardener with a twinkle in his eye who made our hearts and souls blossom. True to Hans' spirit, there will be a grand celebration of his life organized and announced by his dearest brother and best friend, Gerhard.
Hans lived the best life by being a good gardener. In lieu of flowers or donations, we kindly ask you to honor Hans' life by tending to your garden.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 29, 2020