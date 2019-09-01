|
Harlan W. Mann
1937 ~ 2019
Harlan W. Mann, 82, of Boise, passed away on August 18, 2019.
Harlan was born and raised in Iowa. Upon graduating from Iowa State University, he entered the Navy and served as an intelligence officer aboard the USS Independence during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After leaving active duty, he joined the Naval Reserves and continued to serve until his retirement in 1987.
Following his discharge from the Navy, Harlan went to the University of California, Berkeley, where he obtained a Masters in Political Science and met his wife to be.
His lifelong career in redevelopment began at HUD in San Francisco. He then moved down to the city level in Salem, OR; Culver City and Long Beach, CA, and Boise. Later he worked as a consultant to cities throughout Idaho.
Harlan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty; son, Kevan of VA, daughter, Krista of Boise, 4 grandchildren and brother, Jerry of IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Wilbur Mann of Central City, Iowa.
Harlan will be interred at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019