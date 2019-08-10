|
Harley "Jim" James McAllister
1923-2019
Harley James McAllister 'Jim,' age 95, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho. Jim was born in Shelby, Montana on September 2, 1923. Raised in Billings, MT, and graduated from Billings High School. Shortly after his 18th birthday he enlisted in the Army Air Corp and served in WWII. Jim became a navigator of mainly B17s and was shot down over Hungry on his 6th mission. He was mistaken for a German soldier and declared MIA for 3 days until finally being identified as an American and released to the United States. He went on to complete 12 more missions. He also served in the Korean war as a flight/navigation instructor and achieved the rank of Captain before being honorably discharged in 1953.
In March of 1950, Jim married Norma J. McAllister of Pennsylvania. Jim worked at Chevron Oil Co. for years in Human Relations. He was an avid golfer, woodworker, history buff, and a Stephen Minister.
Jim is survived by son, Douglas McAllister of Boise, ID, daughter, Debbie Cummings of Kailua Kona, brother Robert McAllister of San Diego, brother Paul McAllister of Gilroy CA, sister Barbara Letourneau of San Diego, 5 grandchildren, 3 greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held August 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Veterans Cemetery in Boise Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 10, 2019