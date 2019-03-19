Resources More Obituaries for Harold Snell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Alfred "Hal" Snell

1930 - 2019

1930-2019

Harold "Hal" A. Snell died peacefully at home on March 15th in Boise, Idaho at the age of 89.

Harold was born on March 4, 1930 in Baker City, Oregon to T. Harold and Dorothy A. (Newman) Snell. At the age of 12 he sold the Boise Capital News newspaper on the street corners of downtown Boise and later helped his father by running auto parts for the Snell Service Station. He graduated Boise High School in 1948. At the age of 18 he joined the Navy, serving as an electronics technician during the Korean War stationed on the island of Guam and the destroyer, the Remy. In 1953, shortly after leaving the Navy he met and married his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Elizabeth Burges. He went on to attend and graduate from Oregon State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After moving to Torrance California, Harold began working for Shell Chemical as a process engineer and later entered the phosphate industry working for Simplot in Pocatello, Idaho. Over the ten year period between college and Pocatello, the couple welcomed 5 children into their home and set about teaching them the value of hard work and respect for community and family. He always found ways to be involved with what his kids were doing, be it Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts or Job's Daughters and taught them a love for nature through camping excursions with the family. His children remember him as a patient, quiet and kind man who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Harold's expertise led to several opportunities around the U.S., ultimately finding his way back to Idaho landing in Soda Springs in 1980. He enjoyed early morning golf outings and was an active and dedicated member of the Lion's Club slinging pancakes for every 4th of July celebration. He was an accomplished auto mechanic and excelled at husbandry. In 2007, he moved back to the Boise area with his wife to be closer to family. He was a funny and fun loving individual who loved spending time with his family.

Harold is survived by his children, Marie (Snell) Allen, Catherine (Snell) Byrd, Brian Snell, Michael Snell, Margery (Snell) Gonzalez; his twin sister Harriett (Snell) Leonard. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Burges) Snell and his parents, Harold and Dorothy Snell.

The family will conduct a private memorial service at a later time and wishes to thank Keystone Hospice for their kind, compassionate and loving care of Hal. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local Lion's Club.