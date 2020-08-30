Harold Boyd Bown
1926 - 2020
Harold Boyd Bown, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. Boyd was born on January 6, 1926, in Manti, UT, to Harold and Reba (Nielsen) Bown. He served his country in the Navy and Merchant Marines during WWII. After completing college, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met his soon-to-be wife Margot Kuryl. After his mission, he and Margot were married in the Salt Lake City temple. Between the two of them, they had three children, Patricia Gamel, Nancy Edwards, and John Bown. They continued their life together until Margot died on June 19, 2016, at the age of 90.
Boyd loved to be social and to be around people, which served him well as both a salesman for Johns Manville and then as an agent for State Farm Insurance. He loved to garden, spend time with family, listen to music and watch Lawrence Welk. He especially loved his wife's cooking, and later in their lives, he and Margot never missed a lunch out together. Remembering times of want and frugality, they always shared their meal.
His life was an example of living true to one's faith and character, and Boyd was a gentleman to the very end of his earthly life. Boyd was a gentle soul who loved the gospel of Jesus. His greatest concern in life was his family and others. Always putting himself last, he was a pinnacle of service and self-sacrifice. He will be remembered by his smile, his kindness to everyone, his suits and hats – and his jokes!
Boyd is survived by his brother David Bown, daughters Patricia Gamel and Nancy Edwards, and son John Bown as well as nine grandchildren and many more great-grandkids.
Special heartfelt thanks to the team at both All Care Hospice and Grace Memory Care in Meridian for their tenderness to Boyd.
Services celebrating his life will be held Wed., Sept. 2, 2020, with a viewing at 10:00am and services at 11:00am at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Masks will be required. The service will also be livestreamed at relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Harold-Bown
. Interment will be after the service at 1:00pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.