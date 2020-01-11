|
Harold Byron Kwan
August 22, 1930 - December 29, 2019
Harold Kwan passed away peacefully in Boise, Idaho at the age of 89. He was a kind, soft-spoken man who will be missed by his family and many friends in Boise, across the country, and around the world.
Though he and his late wife, Mayumi, lived in Idaho for about a decade, they both quickly became part of the community. Harold was very active with the Treasure Valley Marine Corps Detachment and stayed active as part of the Happy Hoofers walking club and the Silver Sneakers exercise group. He also started the Longevity Stick exercise program at the Dick Eardley Senior Center in Boise.
A longtime supporter of the Boy Scouts, he, along with other members of the US Marine Corps Detachment, proudly participated in many Eagle Scout ceremonies in the Treasure Valley, including that of his grandson Christopher.
Harold was born on August 22, 1930 to Chin Quan and Ng Dung in Oakland, California. After graduating from Oakland Technical High School, he entered Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1948 where he was a member and Historian of Poly Chi, the university's Chinese-American student association.
He left college in 1950 when called to active duty by the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a radio repairman during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, fought in some of the roughest terrain and harshest winter-weather conditions of the conflict.
In 2008 he was named an Ambassador of Peace by the Republic of Korea and, along with other veterans of the Forgotten War, returned to Korea to be honored and to witness the prosperity of the country and people that they saved.
Additionally, Harold was also honored as the Grand Marshall of the Korean War as part of Boise's 2017 Veterans Day celebration and parade.
Harold will be remembered by his family which includes daughters Shari Clover and China Clancy, son Michael Kwan, stepson Harry Hurt, stepdaughter Jennifer Hurt, brother Morse Kwan, nephews Ronald Kwan and Kevin Kwan, and niece Judy Yoshizuka.
The extended family includes:
Shari's husband, Tim, their son Evan and daughter Amy Mulready, Evan's wife Ivy Clover Chien, Amy's husband Rick Mulready, and Amy and Rick's daughter Maya.
Mike's wife Bridget Raach-Kwan and their daughters Cami and Erin.
China's husband Kelly and their son Max.
Jennifer's son Zack Gashi.
Harry's wife Karen and their sons David and Christopher.
The family thanks Dr. Karen East and Dr. Tonya Kuhn for their care, and extends special thanks to the St. Luke's 7 East staff for their extraordinary compassion during Harold's final days.
Harold will be interred at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 on Friday, January 17.
His life will be celebrated on January 18 at The Riverside Hotel in Boise from 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM.
All friends are invited to attend the ceremonies and share memories.
Questions can be directed to Harry Hurt via email at [email protected]
Oorah!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 11, 2020