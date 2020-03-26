Home

Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Mtn Home, ID
Harold Eugene Rook


1924 - 2020
Harold Eugene Rook Obituary
Harold "Gene" Rook
1924 - 2020
Harold Eugene (Gene) Rook passed away on March 16, 2020,at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, where he has been residing this past year.
Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ronna, his sons Ron (Naomi), Michael, Randy (Sharon), Steve, Carey (Danialle) & daughter Teresa (David); his 9 grandchildren, Garrett, Gavin, Paige, Melissa, Jeff, Jacob, Baylee, Steven and Robin; his 4 great-grandchildren Elena, Jocelyn, Kaylee and Parker; his brother Gary (Lynne) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Percy and Catherine Rook; his sister, Florence Mills; his infant brother, Robert.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 Noon, on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Mtn Home. See full obit at www.rostfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 26, 2020
