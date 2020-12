Harold "Eddie" PinsonOctober 20, 1939 - November 23, 2020Meridian, Idaho - Harold Edward "Eddie" Pinson was born on October 20, 1939 in Preston, Idaho, and passed away on November 23, 2020 in Meridian, Idaho.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Cloverdale Funeral Home with full military honors. The interment will take place at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. For the full obituary and to leave tributes and condolences, please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com