1/1
Harold "Eddie" Pinson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Eddie" Pinson
October 20, 1939 - November 23, 2020
Meridian, Idaho - Harold Edward "Eddie" Pinson was born on October 20, 1939 in Preston, Idaho, and passed away on November 23, 2020 in Meridian, Idaho.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Cloverdale Funeral Home with full military honors. The interment will take place at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. For the full obituary and to leave tributes and condolences, please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Funeral service
Cloverdale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved